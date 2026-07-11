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FRTY: Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF
FRTY exchange rate has changed by 1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.96 and at a high of 23.28.
Follow Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRTY stock price today?
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock is priced at 23.18 today. It trades within 22.96 - 23.28, yesterday's close was 22.86, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of FRTY shows these updates.
Does Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock pay dividends?
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF is currently valued at 23.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.40% and USD. View the chart live to track FRTY movements.
How to buy FRTY stock?
You can buy Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF shares at the current price of 23.18. Orders are usually placed near 23.18 or 23.48, while 25 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow FRTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRTY stock?
Investing in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.50 - 24.81 and current price 23.18. Many compare 5.51% and 12.13% before placing orders at 23.18 or 23.48. Explore the FRTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF in the past year was 24.81. Within 18.50 - 24.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) over the year was 18.50. Comparing it with the current 23.18 and 18.50 - 24.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRTY stock split?
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.86, and 10.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.86
- Open
- 23.28
- Bid
- 23.18
- Ask
- 23.48
- Low
- 22.96
- High
- 23.28
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 1.40%
- Month Change
- 5.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.13%
- Year Change
- 10.40%