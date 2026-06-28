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FRI: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund
FRI exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.00 and at a high of 32.23.
Follow First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRI News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- AI Office Demand Report: Where Demand Is And The Cycle Ahead
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRI stock price today?
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock is priced at 32.14 today. It trades within 32.00 - 32.23, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of FRI shows these updates.
Does First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund is currently valued at 32.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.90% and USD. View the chart live to track FRI movements.
How to buy FRI stock?
You can buy First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund shares at the current price of 32.14. Orders are usually placed near 32.14 or 32.44, while 88 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow FRI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRI stock?
Investing in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.11 - 33.41 and current price 32.14. Many compare -0.50% and 7.06% before placing orders at 32.14 or 32.44. Explore the FRI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the past year was 33.41. Within 27.11 - 33.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI) over the year was 27.11. Comparing it with the current 32.14 and 27.11 - 33.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRI stock split?
First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 15.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.02
- Open
- 32.03
- Bid
- 32.14
- Ask
- 32.44
- Low
- 32.00
- High
- 32.23
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.06%
- Year Change
- 15.90%