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FRI: First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

32.14 USD 0.12 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FRI exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.00 and at a high of 32.23.

Follow First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FRI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FRI stock price today?

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock is priced at 32.14 today. It trades within 32.00 - 32.23, yesterday's close was 32.02, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of FRI shows these updates.

Does First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund is currently valued at 32.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.90% and USD. View the chart live to track FRI movements.

How to buy FRI stock?

You can buy First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund shares at the current price of 32.14. Orders are usually placed near 32.14 or 32.44, while 88 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow FRI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FRI stock?

Investing in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.11 - 33.41 and current price 32.14. Many compare -0.50% and 7.06% before placing orders at 32.14 or 32.44. Explore the FRI price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the past year was 33.41. Within 27.11 - 33.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI) over the year was 27.11. Comparing it with the current 32.14 and 27.11 - 33.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FRI stock split?

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.02, and 15.90% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
32.00 32.23
Year Range
27.11 33.41
Previous Close
32.02
Open
32.03
Bid
32.14
Ask
32.44
Low
32.00
High
32.23
Volume
88
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
-0.50%
6 Months Change
7.06%
Year Change
15.90%
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