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FREL: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF
FREL exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.74 and at a high of 30.05.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FREL News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Forgotten Asset
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FREL stock price today?
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock is priced at 29.90 today. It trades within 29.74 - 30.05, yesterday's close was 29.77, and trading volume reached 420. The live price chart of FREL shows these updates.
Does Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF is currently valued at 29.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.55% and USD. View the chart live to track FREL movements.
How to buy FREL stock?
You can buy Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF shares at the current price of 29.90. Orders are usually placed near 29.90 or 30.20, while 420 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow FREL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FREL stock?
Investing in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.37 - 30.92 and current price 29.90. Many compare -0.80% and 3.60% before placing orders at 29.90 or 30.20. Explore the FREL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the past year was 30.92. Within 26.37 - 30.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) over the year was 26.37. Comparing it with the current 29.90 and 26.37 - 30.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FREL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FREL stock split?
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.77, and 7.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.77
- Open
- 29.74
- Bid
- 29.90
- Ask
- 30.20
- Low
- 29.74
- High
- 30.05
- Volume
- 420
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- -0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.60%
- Year Change
- 7.55%