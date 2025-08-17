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FRA: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc
FRA exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.85 and at a high of 10.87.
Follow Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRA News
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of Near 10% (July 2026)
- FRA: Higher Rates Could Help, But Distribution Coverage Should Remain Weak (NYSE:FRA)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Muni And Loan CEF Incomes Diverge
- FRA: NAV Should Continue To Erode If Distribution Isn't Cut (Downgrade)(NYSE:FRA)
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- FRA ETF: Avoid This High-Yielding Fund Until It Cuts The Distribution
- A Debt-Driven Credit Crisis May Be On The Horizon (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- My Retirement Portfolio Update – Equity And Fixed Income Funds
- FLTR: Monthly Pay While Providing Limited Credit Risk (NYSEARCA:FLTR)
- BGB: Discount Worth Watching With Term Approaching (NYSE:BGB)
- FRA: The Time Has Passed For This Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:FRA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FRA stock price today?
Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.86 today. It trades within 10.85 - 10.87, yesterday's close was 10.83, and trading volume reached 132. The live price chart of FRA shows these updates.
Does Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FRA movements.
How to buy FRA stock?
You can buy Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.86. Orders are usually placed near 10.86 or 11.16, while 132 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow FRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRA stock?
Investing in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 10.50 - 13.40 and current price 10.86. Many compare 0.00% and -2.51% before placing orders at 10.86 or 11.16. Explore the FRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc in the past year was 13.40. Within 10.50 - 13.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc (FRA) over the year was 10.50. Comparing it with the current 10.86 and 10.50 - 13.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRA stock split?
Blackrock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.83, and -18.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.83
- Open
- 10.85
- Bid
- 10.86
- Ask
- 11.16
- Low
- 10.85
- High
- 10.87
- Volume
- 132
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.51%
- Year Change
- -18.22%