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FPXE: First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

34.16 USD 0.60 (1.79%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FPXE exchange rate has changed by 1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.16 and at a high of 34.25.

Follow First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FPXE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FPXE stock price today?

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 34.16 today. It trades within 34.16 - 34.25, yesterday's close was 33.56, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FPXE shows these updates.

Does First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 34.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FPXE movements.

How to buy FPXE stock?

You can buy First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 34.16. Orders are usually placed near 34.16 or 34.46, while 2 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow FPXE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FPXE stock?

Investing in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.26 - 36.67 and current price 34.16. Many compare 1.79% and 4.53% before placing orders at 34.16 or 34.46. Explore the FPXE price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the past year was 36.67. Within 29.26 - 36.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) over the year was 29.26. Comparing it with the current 34.16 and 29.26 - 36.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPXE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FPXE stock split?

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.56, and 9.21% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.16 34.25
Year Range
29.26 36.67
Previous Close
33.56
Open
34.25
Bid
34.16
Ask
34.46
Low
34.16
High
34.25
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.79%
Month Change
1.79%
6 Months Change
4.53%
Year Change
9.21%
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