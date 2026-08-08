- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FPWR: First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF
FPWR exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.90 and at a high of 36.93.
Follow First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPWR stock price today?
First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF stock is priced at 36.93 today. It trades within 36.90 - 36.93, yesterday's close was 36.83, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FPWR shows these updates.
Does First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF is currently valued at 36.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.23% and USD. View the chart live to track FPWR movements.
How to buy FPWR stock?
You can buy First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF shares at the current price of 36.93. Orders are usually placed near 36.93 or 37.23, while 2 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow FPWR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPWR stock?
Investing in First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.85 - 38.94 and current price 36.93. Many compare 0.11% and -2.59% before placing orders at 36.93 or 37.23. Explore the FPWR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF in the past year was 38.94. Within 31.85 - 38.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF (FPWR) over the year was 31.85. Comparing it with the current 36.93 and 31.85 - 38.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPWR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPWR stock split?
First Trust EIP Power Solutions ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.83, and 14.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.83
- Open
- 36.90
- Bid
- 36.93
- Ask
- 37.23
- Low
- 36.90
- High
- 36.93
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.59%
- Year Change
- 14.23%