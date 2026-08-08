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FPS: Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A
FPS exchange rate has changed by 2.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.85 and at a high of 39.99.
Follow Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPS stock price today?
Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A stock is priced at 38.70 today. It trades within 36.85 - 39.99, yesterday's close was 37.70, and trading volume reached 7890. The live price chart of FPS shows these updates.
Does Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A stock pay dividends?
Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A is currently valued at 38.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 48.85% and USD. View the chart live to track FPS movements.
How to buy FPS stock?
You can buy Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A shares at the current price of 38.70. Orders are usually placed near 38.70 or 39.00, while 7890 and -1.00% show market activity. Follow FPS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPS stock?
Investing in Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 25.99 - 65.56 and current price 38.70. Many compare 20.00% and 12.57% before placing orders at 38.70 or 39.00. Explore the FPS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A in the past year was 65.56. Within 25.99 - 65.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A (FPS) over the year was 25.99. Comparing it with the current 38.70 and 25.99 - 65.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPS stock split?
Forgent Power Solutions Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.70, and 48.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.70
- Open
- 39.09
- Bid
- 38.70
- Ask
- 39.00
- Low
- 36.85
- High
- 39.99
- Volume
- 7.890 K
- Daily Change
- 2.65%
- Month Change
- 20.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.57%
- Year Change
- 48.85%