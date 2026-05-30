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FPRO: Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

25.37 USD 0.14 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FPRO exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.19 and at a high of 25.42.

Follow Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FPRO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FPRO stock price today?

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock is priced at 25.37 today. It trades within 25.19 - 25.42, yesterday's close was 25.23, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FPRO shows these updates.

Does Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF is currently valued at 25.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.47% and USD. View the chart live to track FPRO movements.

How to buy FPRO stock?

You can buy Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares at the current price of 25.37. Orders are usually placed near 25.37 or 25.67, while 6 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow FPRO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FPRO stock?

Investing in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.99 - 26.14 and current price 25.37. Many compare -0.43% and 3.89% before placing orders at 25.37 or 25.67. Explore the FPRO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the past year was 26.14. Within 21.99 - 26.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) over the year was 21.99. Comparing it with the current 25.37 and 21.99 - 26.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPRO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FPRO stock split?

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.23, and 11.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.19 25.42
Year Range
21.99 26.14
Previous Close
25.23
Open
25.19
Bid
25.37
Ask
25.67
Low
25.19
High
25.42
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.55%
Month Change
-0.43%
6 Months Change
3.89%
Year Change
11.47%
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