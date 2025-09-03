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FPF: First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo

17.68 USD 0.09 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FPF exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.60 and at a high of 17.71.

Follow First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FPF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FPF stock price today?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo stock is priced at 17.68 today. It trades within 17.60 - 17.71, yesterday's close was 17.59, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of FPF shows these updates.

Does First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo stock pay dividends?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo is currently valued at 17.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FPF movements.

How to buy FPF stock?

You can buy First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo shares at the current price of 17.68. Orders are usually placed near 17.68 or 17.98, while 143 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow FPF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FPF stock?

Investing in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo involves considering the yearly range 17.22 - 19.36 and current price 17.68. Many compare 0.74% and -6.87% before placing orders at 17.68 or 17.98. Explore the FPF price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo in the past year was 19.36. Within 17.22 - 19.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo (FPF) over the year was 17.22. Comparing it with the current 17.68 and 17.22 - 19.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FPF stock split?

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Commo has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.59, and -6.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.60 17.71
Year Range
17.22 19.36
Previous Close
17.59
Open
17.62
Bid
17.68
Ask
17.98
Low
17.60
High
17.71
Volume
143
Daily Change
0.51%
Month Change
0.74%
6 Months Change
-6.87%
Year Change
-6.41%
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