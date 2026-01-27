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FPA: First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
FPA exchange rate has changed by 1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.19 and at a high of 48.31.
Follow First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FPA News
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Global PMI Shows Factory Growth Spurt Amid Boost From Price And Supply Worries
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- Markets Rebound As Geopolitical Shocks Follow A Familiar Script
- Charting A Distinct Course To Asia’s Awakening Equity Markets
- Global Economic Outlook: April 2026
- Are There Still Opportunities In Europe And Asia Despite High Oil Prices?
- The First War Inflation Tests - Markets Weekly Outlook
- South Korea's $350B U.S. Investment Pledge: ETFs That Could Gain
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- WTI Spikes by 28% Overnight to $116, Gasoline Futures +17%; U.S. Stock Futures Deep Red
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- U.S. And Israel Vs. Iran: A Sharpening Geopolitical Fault Line
- War In The Middle East - Implications For Markets And Macro
- From IEEPA To Section 122: What A Tariff Reset Means For Asia
- Should You Bet on South Korea ETFs After the Kospi Rally?
- Performance Insights - Monthly Report: February 2026
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- APAC 2026 Insurance Outlook: Insurers Face Geopolitical, Catastrophe, AI Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FPA stock price today?
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 48.31 today. It trades within 47.19 - 48.31, yesterday's close was 47.60, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of FPA shows these updates.
Does First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 48.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FPA movements.
How to buy FPA stock?
You can buy First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 48.31. Orders are usually placed near 48.31 or 48.61, while 11 and 2.33% show market activity. Follow FPA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FPA stock?
Investing in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 35.73 - 58.89 and current price 48.31. Many compare 7.74% and -1.41% before placing orders at 48.31 or 48.61. Explore the FPA price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 58.89. Within 35.73 - 58.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) over the year was 35.73. Comparing it with the current 48.31 and 35.73 - 58.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FPA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FPA stock split?
First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.60, and 32.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.60
- Open
- 47.21
- Bid
- 48.31
- Ask
- 48.61
- Low
- 47.19
- High
- 48.31
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.49%
- Month Change
- 7.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.41%
- Year Change
- 32.21%