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FOXY: Simplify Currency Strategy ETF
FOXY exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.13 and at a high of 28.29.
Follow Simplify Currency Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FOXY stock price today?
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF stock is priced at 28.24 today. It trades within 28.13 - 28.29, yesterday's close was 28.25, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of FOXY shows these updates.
Does Simplify Currency Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF is currently valued at 28.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track FOXY movements.
How to buy FOXY stock?
You can buy Simplify Currency Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 28.24. Orders are usually placed near 28.24 or 28.54, while 91 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow FOXY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FOXY stock?
Investing in Simplify Currency Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.93 - 32.20 and current price 28.24. Many compare 0.07% and -4.50% before placing orders at 28.24 or 28.54. Explore the FOXY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Currency Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the past year was 32.20. Within 26.93 - 32.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Currency Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Currency Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) over the year was 26.93. Comparing it with the current 28.24 and 26.93 - 32.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FOXY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FOXY stock split?
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.25, and 4.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.25
- Open
- 28.15
- Bid
- 28.24
- Ask
- 28.54
- Low
- 28.13
- High
- 28.29
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.50%
- Year Change
- 4.79%