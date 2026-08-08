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FOWF: Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF
FOWF exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.72 and at a high of 36.72.
Follow Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FOWF stock price today?
Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF stock is priced at 36.72 today. It trades within 36.72 - 36.72, yesterday's close was 36.63, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FOWF shows these updates.
Does Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF is currently valued at 36.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.06% and USD. View the chart live to track FOWF movements.
How to buy FOWF stock?
You can buy Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF shares at the current price of 36.72. Orders are usually placed near 36.72 or 37.02, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FOWF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FOWF stock?
Investing in Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.32 - 36.72 and current price 36.72. Many compare 1.52% and 5.73% before placing orders at 36.72 or 37.02. Explore the FOWF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF in the past year was 36.72. Within 31.32 - 36.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF (FOWF) over the year was 31.32. Comparing it with the current 36.72 and 31.32 - 36.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FOWF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FOWF stock split?
Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.63, and 7.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.63
- Open
- 36.72
- Bid
- 36.72
- Ask
- 37.02
- Low
- 36.72
- High
- 36.72
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.73%
- Year Change
- 7.06%