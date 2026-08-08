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FOFO: Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.
FOFO exchange rate has changed by 3.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.40 and at a high of 2.50.
Follow Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FOFO stock price today?
Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 2.45 today. It trades within 2.40 - 2.50, yesterday's close was 2.37, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of FOFO shows these updates.
Does Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 2.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.33% and USD. View the chart live to track FOFO movements.
How to buy FOFO stock?
You can buy Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 2.45. Orders are usually placed near 2.45 or 2.75, while 8 and 2.08% show market activity. Follow FOFO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FOFO stock?
Investing in Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 1.76 - 68.00 and current price 2.45. Many compare 4.26% and -20.97% before placing orders at 2.45 or 2.75. Explore the FOFO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. in the past year was 68.00. Within 1.76 - 68.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. (FOFO) over the year was 1.76. Comparing it with the current 2.45 and 1.76 - 68.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FOFO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FOFO stock split?
Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.37, and -53.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.37
- Open
- 2.40
- Bid
- 2.45
- Ask
- 2.75
- Low
- 2.40
- High
- 2.50
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 3.38%
- Month Change
- 4.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.97%
- Year Change
- -53.33%