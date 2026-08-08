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FNGG: Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares
FNGG exchange rate has changed by 2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 265.52 and at a high of 265.52.
Follow Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FNGG stock price today?
Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 265.52 today. It trades within 265.52 - 265.52, yesterday's close was 259.99, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FNGG shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 265.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.15% and USD. View the chart live to track FNGG movements.
How to buy FNGG stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 265.52. Orders are usually placed near 265.52 or 265.82, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FNGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FNGG stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 139.11 - 275.60 and current price 265.52. Many compare 12.69% and 56.40% before placing orders at 265.52 or 265.82. Explore the FNGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 275.60. Within 139.11 - 275.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 259.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares (FNGG) over the year was 139.11. Comparing it with the current 265.52 and 139.11 - 275.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FNGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FNGG stock split?
Direxion Daily NYSE FANG+ Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 259.99, and 26.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 259.99
- Open
- 265.52
- Bid
- 265.52
- Ask
- 265.82
- Low
- 265.52
- High
- 265.52
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.13%
- Month Change
- 12.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.40%
- Year Change
- 26.15%