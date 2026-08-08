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FMUN: Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF
FMUN exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.51 and at a high of 49.76.
Follow Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMUN stock price today?
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF stock is priced at 49.64 today. It trades within 49.51 - 49.76, yesterday's close was 49.55, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of FMUN shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF is currently valued at 49.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.57% and USD. View the chart live to track FMUN movements.
How to buy FMUN stock?
You can buy Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF shares at the current price of 49.64. Orders are usually placed near 49.64 or 49.94, while 31 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow FMUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMUN stock?
Investing in Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.91 - 51.25 and current price 49.64. Many compare 0.49% and -2.63% before placing orders at 49.64 or 49.94. Explore the FMUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the past year was 51.25. Within 48.91 - 51.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (FMUN) over the year was 48.91. Comparing it with the current 49.64 and 48.91 - 51.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMUN stock split?
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.55, and -2.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.55
- Open
- 49.51
- Bid
- 49.64
- Ask
- 49.94
- Low
- 49.51
- High
- 49.76
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.63%
- Year Change
- -2.57%