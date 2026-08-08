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FMUB: Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF
FMUB exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.82 and at a high of 51.00.
Follow Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMUB stock price today?
Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 50.97 today. It trades within 50.82 - 51.00, yesterday's close was 50.81, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of FMUB shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 50.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.03% and USD. View the chart live to track FMUB movements.
How to buy FMUB stock?
You can buy Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 50.97. Orders are usually placed near 50.97 or 51.27, while 138 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow FMUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMUB stock?
Investing in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.35 - 52.24 and current price 50.97. Many compare 0.81% and -1.60% before placing orders at 50.97 or 51.27. Explore the FMUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the past year was 52.24. Within 50.35 - 52.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (FMUB) over the year was 50.35. Comparing it with the current 50.97 and 50.35 - 52.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMUB stock split?
Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.81, and -1.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.81
- Open
- 50.86
- Bid
- 50.97
- Ask
- 51.27
- Low
- 50.82
- High
- 51.00
- Volume
- 138
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.60%
- Year Change
- -1.03%