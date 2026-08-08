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FMTM: MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF
FMTM exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.96 and at a high of 39.37.
Follow MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMTM stock price today?
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock is priced at 39.19 today. It trades within 38.96 - 39.37, yesterday's close was 38.67, and trading volume reached 377. The live price chart of FMTM shows these updates.
Does MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF is currently valued at 39.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FMTM movements.
How to buy FMTM stock?
You can buy MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 39.19. Orders are usually placed near 39.19 or 39.49, while 377 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow FMTM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMTM stock?
Investing in MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.03 - 43.81 and current price 39.19. Many compare 1.79% and 6.46% before placing orders at 39.19 or 39.49. Explore the FMTM price chart live with daily changes.
What are MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF in the past year was 43.81. Within 33.03 - 43.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (FMTM) over the year was 33.03. Comparing it with the current 39.19 and 33.03 - 43.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMTM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMTM stock split?
MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.67, and 8.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.67
- Open
- 39.20
- Bid
- 39.19
- Ask
- 39.49
- Low
- 38.96
- High
- 39.37
- Volume
- 377
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.46%
- Year Change
- 8.11%