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FMTL: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF
FMTL exchange rate has changed by 2.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.93 and at a high of 36.22.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMTL stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF stock is priced at 35.93 today. It trades within 35.93 - 36.22, yesterday's close was 35.03, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of FMTL shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF is currently valued at 35.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 50.08% and USD. View the chart live to track FMTL movements.
How to buy FMTL stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF shares at the current price of 35.93. Orders are usually placed near 35.93 or 36.23, while 5 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow FMTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMTL stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.94 - 39.27 and current price 35.93. Many compare 11.27% and -6.33% before placing orders at 35.93 or 36.23. Explore the FMTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF in the past year was 39.27. Within 23.94 - 39.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF (FMTL) over the year was 23.94. Comparing it with the current 35.93 and 23.94 - 39.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMTL stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Indxx Critical Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.03, and 50.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.03
- Open
- 35.99
- Bid
- 35.93
- Ask
- 36.23
- Low
- 35.93
- High
- 36.22
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 2.57%
- Month Change
- 11.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.33%
- Year Change
- 50.08%