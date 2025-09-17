QuotesSections
FMSTW
FMSTW: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd - Warrant

0.4397 USD 0.0397 (9.92%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FMSTW exchange rate has changed by 9.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4000 and at a high of 0.4397.

Follow Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.4000 0.4397
Year Range
0.0381 1.0200
Previous Close
0.4000
Open
0.4397
Bid
0.4397
Ask
0.4427
Low
0.4000
High
0.4397
Volume
4
Daily Change
9.92%
Month Change
9.79%
6 Months Change
214.07%
Year Change
37.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev