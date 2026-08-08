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FMQQ: FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF
FMQQ exchange rate has changed by -0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.58 and at a high of 12.65.
Follow FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMQQ stock price today?
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock is priced at 12.58 today. It trades within 12.58 - 12.65, yesterday's close was 12.67, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FMQQ shows these updates.
Does FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock pay dividends?
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF is currently valued at 12.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.89% and USD. View the chart live to track FMQQ movements.
How to buy FMQQ stock?
You can buy FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF shares at the current price of 12.58. Orders are usually placed near 12.58 or 12.88, while 6 and -0.47% show market activity. Follow FMQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMQQ stock?
Investing in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.78 - 13.28 and current price 12.58. Many compare -1.26% and 3.20% before placing orders at 12.58 or 12.88. Explore the FMQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the past year was 13.28. Within 10.78 - 13.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) over the year was 10.78. Comparing it with the current 12.58 and 10.78 - 13.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMQQ stock split?
FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.67, and -3.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.67
- Open
- 12.64
- Bid
- 12.58
- Ask
- 12.88
- Low
- 12.58
- High
- 12.65
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.71%
- Month Change
- -1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.20%
- Year Change
- -3.89%