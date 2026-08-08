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FMKT: The Free Markets ETF
FMKT exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.48 and at a high of 22.48.
Follow The Free Markets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMKT stock price today?
The Free Markets ETF stock is priced at 22.48 today. It trades within 22.48 - 22.48, yesterday's close was 22.36, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FMKT shows these updates.
Does The Free Markets ETF stock pay dividends?
The Free Markets ETF is currently valued at 22.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.14% and USD. View the chart live to track FMKT movements.
How to buy FMKT stock?
You can buy The Free Markets ETF shares at the current price of 22.48. Orders are usually placed near 22.48 or 22.78, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FMKT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMKT stock?
Investing in The Free Markets ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.17 - 24.45 and current price 22.48. Many compare 2.55% and 4.55% before placing orders at 22.48 or 22.78. Explore the FMKT price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Free Markets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Free Markets ETF in the past year was 24.45. Within 20.17 - 24.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Free Markets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are The Free Markets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Free Markets ETF (FMKT) over the year was 20.17. Comparing it with the current 22.48 and 20.17 - 24.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMKT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMKT stock split?
The Free Markets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.36, and 5.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.36
- Open
- 22.48
- Bid
- 22.48
- Ask
- 22.78
- Low
- 22.48
- High
- 22.48
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.55%
- Year Change
- 5.14%