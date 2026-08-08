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FMFC: Kandal M Venture Ltd
FMFC exchange rate has changed by -3.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.28 and at a high of 0.32.
Follow Kandal M Venture Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMFC stock price today?
Kandal M Venture Ltd stock is priced at 0.29 today. It trades within 0.28 - 0.32, yesterday's close was 0.30, and trading volume reached 616. The live price chart of FMFC shows these updates.
Does Kandal M Venture Ltd stock pay dividends?
Kandal M Venture Ltd is currently valued at 0.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -97.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FMFC movements.
How to buy FMFC stock?
You can buy Kandal M Venture Ltd shares at the current price of 0.29. Orders are usually placed near 0.29 or 0.59, while 616 and -3.33% show market activity. Follow FMFC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMFC stock?
Investing in Kandal M Venture Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.21 - 15.75 and current price 0.29. Many compare -3.33% and -28.83% before placing orders at 0.29 or 0.59. Explore the FMFC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Kandal M Venture Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Kandal M Venture Ltd in the past year was 15.75. Within 0.21 - 15.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Kandal M Venture Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Kandal M Venture Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Kandal M Venture Ltd (FMFC) over the year was 0.21. Comparing it with the current 0.29 and 0.21 - 15.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMFC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMFC stock split?
Kandal M Venture Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.30, and -97.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.30
- Open
- 0.30
- Bid
- 0.29
- Ask
- 0.59
- Low
- 0.28
- High
- 0.32
- Volume
- 616
- Daily Change
- -3.33%
- Month Change
- -3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.83%
- Year Change
- -97.11%