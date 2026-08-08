- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FMF: First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund
FMF exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.97 and at a high of 50.33.
Follow First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMF stock price today?
First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock is priced at 50.31 today. It trades within 49.97 - 50.33, yesterday's close was 50.57, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of FMF shows these updates.
Does First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund is currently valued at 50.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.90% and USD. View the chart live to track FMF movements.
How to buy FMF stock?
You can buy First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund shares at the current price of 50.31. Orders are usually placed near 50.31 or 50.61, while 35 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow FMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMF stock?
Investing in First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 46.42 - 52.44 and current price 50.31. Many compare 1.04% and -0.30% before placing orders at 50.31 or 50.61. Explore the FMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the past year was 52.44. Within 46.42 - 52.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF) over the year was 46.42. Comparing it with the current 50.31 and 46.42 - 52.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMF stock split?
First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.57, and 4.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.57
- Open
- 50.22
- Bid
- 50.31
- Ask
- 50.61
- Low
- 49.97
- High
- 50.33
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.30%
- Year Change
- 4.90%