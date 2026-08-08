- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FMET: Fidelity Metaverse ETF
FMET exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.53 and at a high of 38.77.
Follow Fidelity Metaverse ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMET stock price today?
Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock is priced at 38.74 today. It trades within 38.53 - 38.77, yesterday's close was 38.23, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of FMET shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Metaverse ETF is currently valued at 38.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FMET movements.
How to buy FMET stock?
You can buy Fidelity Metaverse ETF shares at the current price of 38.74. Orders are usually placed near 38.74 or 39.04, while 4 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow FMET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMET stock?
Investing in Fidelity Metaverse ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.24 - 40.25 and current price 38.74. Many compare 3.31% and 19.31% before placing orders at 38.74 or 39.04. Explore the FMET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Metaverse ETF in the past year was 40.25. Within 30.24 - 40.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Metaverse ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) over the year was 30.24. Comparing it with the current 38.74 and 30.24 - 40.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMET stock split?
Fidelity Metaverse ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.23, and 10.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.23
- Open
- 38.53
- Bid
- 38.74
- Ask
- 39.04
- Low
- 38.53
- High
- 38.77
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- 3.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.31%
- Year Change
- 10.12%