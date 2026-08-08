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FMDE: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF
FMDE exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.00 and at a high of 42.32.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMDE stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock is priced at 42.28 today. It trades within 42.00 - 42.32, yesterday's close was 41.79, and trading volume reached 1340. The live price chart of FMDE shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 42.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.30% and USD. View the chart live to track FMDE movements.
How to buy FMDE stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF shares at the current price of 42.28. Orders are usually placed near 42.28 or 42.58, while 1340 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow FMDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMDE stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.84 - 42.50 and current price 42.28. Many compare 2.20% and 12.21% before placing orders at 42.28 or 42.58. Explore the FMDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the past year was 42.50. Within 34.84 - 42.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) over the year was 34.84. Comparing it with the current 42.28 and 34.84 - 42.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMDE stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.79, and 12.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.79
- Open
- 42.07
- Bid
- 42.28
- Ask
- 42.58
- Low
- 42.00
- High
- 42.32
- Volume
- 1.340 K
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.21%
- Year Change
- 12.30%