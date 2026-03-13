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FMB: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

50.61 USD 0.16 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FMB exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.51 and at a high of 50.65.

Follow First Trust Managed Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FMB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FMB stock price today?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock is priced at 50.61 today. It trades within 50.51 - 50.65, yesterday's close was 50.45, and trading volume reached 180. The live price chart of FMB shows these updates.

Does First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF is currently valued at 50.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.73% and USD. View the chart live to track FMB movements.

How to buy FMB stock?

You can buy First Trust Managed Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 50.61. Orders are usually placed near 50.61 or 50.91, while 180 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow FMB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FMB stock?

Investing in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.62 - 52.03 and current price 50.61. Many compare 0.62% and -2.69% before placing orders at 50.61 or 50.91. Explore the FMB price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the past year was 52.03. Within 49.62 - 52.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Managed Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) over the year was 49.62. Comparing it with the current 50.61 and 49.62 - 52.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FMB stock split?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.45, and 1.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.51 50.65
Year Range
49.62 52.03
Previous Close
50.45
Open
50.65
Bid
50.61
Ask
50.91
Low
50.51
High
50.65
Volume
180
Daily Change
0.32%
Month Change
0.62%
6 Months Change
-2.69%
Year Change
1.73%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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