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FMAY: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May
FMAY exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.39 and at a high of 57.55.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FMAY stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock is priced at 57.48 today. It trades within 57.39 - 57.55, yesterday's close was 57.34, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of FMAY shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May is currently valued at 57.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.68% and USD. View the chart live to track FMAY movements.
How to buy FMAY stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May shares at the current price of 57.48. Orders are usually placed near 57.48 or 57.78, while 15 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow FMAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FMAY stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May involves considering the yearly range 50.98 - 57.61 and current price 57.48. Many compare 1.30% and 6.74% before placing orders at 57.48 or 57.78. Explore the FMAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May in the past year was 57.61. Within 50.98 - 57.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (FMAY) over the year was 50.98. Comparing it with the current 57.48 and 50.98 - 57.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FMAY stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.34, and 12.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.34
- Open
- 57.39
- Bid
- 57.48
- Ask
- 57.78
- Low
- 57.39
- High
- 57.55
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.74%
- Year Change
- 12.68%