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FLYT: Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF
FLYT exchange rate has changed by 22.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.70 and at a high of 7.86.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLYT stock price today?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF stock is priced at 7.86 today. It trades within 6.70 - 7.86, yesterday's close was 6.44, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of FLYT shows these updates.
Does Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF is currently valued at 7.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -69.21% and USD. View the chart live to track FLYT movements.
How to buy FLYT stock?
You can buy Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF shares at the current price of 7.86. Orders are usually placed near 7.86 or 8.16, while 146 and 16.44% show market activity. Follow FLYT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLYT stock?
Investing in Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.61 - 58.51 and current price 7.86. Many compare 73.51% and 10.70% before placing orders at 7.86 or 8.16. Explore the FLYT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF in the past year was 58.51. Within 3.61 - 58.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF (FLYT) over the year was 3.61. Comparing it with the current 7.86 and 3.61 - 58.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLYT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLYT stock split?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2X Long FLY Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.44, and -69.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.44
- Open
- 6.75
- Bid
- 7.86
- Ask
- 8.16
- Low
- 6.70
- High
- 7.86
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- 22.05%
- Month Change
- 73.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.70%
- Year Change
- -69.21%