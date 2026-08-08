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FLXR: TCW Flexible Income ETF
FLXR exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.88 and at a high of 38.93.
Follow TCW Flexible Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLXR stock price today?
TCW Flexible Income ETF stock is priced at 38.90 today. It trades within 38.88 - 38.93, yesterday's close was 38.84, and trading volume reached 470. The live price chart of FLXR shows these updates.
Does TCW Flexible Income ETF stock pay dividends?
TCW Flexible Income ETF is currently valued at 38.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FLXR movements.
How to buy FLXR stock?
You can buy TCW Flexible Income ETF shares at the current price of 38.90. Orders are usually placed near 38.90 or 39.20, while 470 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow FLXR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLXR stock?
Investing in TCW Flexible Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.69 - 39.85 and current price 38.90. Many compare 0.49% and -1.64% before placing orders at 38.90 or 39.20. Explore the FLXR price chart live with daily changes.
What are TCW Flexible Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the past year was 39.85. Within 38.69 - 39.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track TCW Flexible Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TCW Flexible Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) over the year was 38.69. Comparing it with the current 38.90 and 38.69 - 39.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLXR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLXR stock split?
TCW Flexible Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.84, and -2.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.84
- Open
- 38.91
- Bid
- 38.90
- Ask
- 39.20
- Low
- 38.88
- High
- 38.93
- Volume
- 470
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.64%
- Year Change
- -2.11%