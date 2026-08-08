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FLXN: Horizon Flexible Income ETF
FLXN exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.89 and at a high of 24.94.
Follow Horizon Flexible Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLXN stock price today?
Horizon Flexible Income ETF stock is priced at 24.89 today. It trades within 24.89 - 24.94, yesterday's close was 24.88, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of FLXN shows these updates.
Does Horizon Flexible Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Flexible Income ETF is currently valued at 24.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.41% and USD. View the chart live to track FLXN movements.
How to buy FLXN stock?
You can buy Horizon Flexible Income ETF shares at the current price of 24.89. Orders are usually placed near 24.89 or 25.19, while 14 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow FLXN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLXN stock?
Investing in Horizon Flexible Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.55 - 26.09 and current price 24.89. Many compare 0.48% and -2.24% before placing orders at 24.89 or 25.19. Explore the FLXN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Flexible Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Flexible Income ETF in the past year was 26.09. Within 24.55 - 26.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Flexible Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Flexible Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Flexible Income ETF (FLXN) over the year was 24.55. Comparing it with the current 24.89 and 24.55 - 26.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLXN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLXN stock split?
Horizon Flexible Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.88, and -1.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.88
- Open
- 24.92
- Bid
- 24.89
- Ask
- 25.19
- Low
- 24.89
- High
- 24.94
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- -1.41%