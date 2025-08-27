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FLV: American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF
FLV exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.88 and at a high of 87.45.
Follow American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLV News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- Diversify Beyond Growth With Large-Cap Value
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Time To Consider Value?
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLV stock price today?
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 87.39 today. It trades within 86.88 - 87.45, yesterday's close was 86.88, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of FLV shows these updates.
Does American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 87.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.31% and USD. View the chart live to track FLV movements.
How to buy FLV stock?
You can buy American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 87.39. Orders are usually placed near 87.39 or 87.69, while 16 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow FLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLV stock?
Investing in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 75.51 - 88.19 and current price 87.39. Many compare 0.84% and 6.87% before placing orders at 87.39 or 87.69. Explore the FLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 88.19. Within 75.51 - 88.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) over the year was 75.51. Comparing it with the current 87.39 and 75.51 - 88.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLV stock split?
American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.88, and 7.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.88
- Open
- 87.02
- Bid
- 87.39
- Ask
- 87.69
- Low
- 86.88
- High
- 87.45
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.87%
- Year Change
- 7.31%