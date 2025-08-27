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FLV: American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

87.39 USD 0.51 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLV exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.88 and at a high of 87.45.

Follow American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLV stock price today?

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 87.39 today. It trades within 86.88 - 87.45, yesterday's close was 86.88, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of FLV shows these updates.

Does American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 87.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.31% and USD. View the chart live to track FLV movements.

How to buy FLV stock?

You can buy American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 87.39. Orders are usually placed near 87.39 or 87.69, while 16 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow FLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLV stock?

Investing in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 75.51 - 88.19 and current price 87.39. Many compare 0.84% and 6.87% before placing orders at 87.39 or 87.69. Explore the FLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 88.19. Within 75.51 - 88.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) over the year was 75.51. Comparing it with the current 87.39 and 75.51 - 88.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLV stock split?

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.88, and 7.31% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
86.88 87.45
Year Range
75.51 88.19
Previous Close
86.88
Open
87.02
Bid
87.39
Ask
87.69
Low
86.88
High
87.45
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
0.84%
6 Months Change
6.87%
Year Change
7.31%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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