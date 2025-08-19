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FLUD: Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF
FLUD exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.96 and at a high of 24.98.
Follow Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLUD News
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLUD stock price today?
Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.97 today. It trades within 24.96 - 24.98, yesterday's close was 24.94, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of FLUD shows these updates.
Does Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track FLUD movements.
How to buy FLUD stock?
You can buy Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.97. Orders are usually placed near 24.97 or 25.27, while 32 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow FLUD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLUD stock?
Investing in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.88 - 25.50 and current price 24.97. Many compare 0.08% and -0.08% before placing orders at 24.97 or 25.27. Explore the FLUD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the past year was 25.50. Within 24.88 - 25.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) over the year was 24.88. Comparing it with the current 24.97 and 24.88 - 25.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLUD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLUD stock split?
Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.94, and 0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.94
- Open
- 24.98
- Bid
- 24.97
- Ask
- 25.27
- Low
- 24.96
- High
- 24.98
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.08%
- Year Change
- 0.16%