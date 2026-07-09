- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLTW: Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF
FLTW exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.30 and at a high of 99.15.
Follow Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLTW News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Taiwan's Double-Digit GDP Growth Extends Into The Second Quarter
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Stock Market Gains Stoke Hopes For Stellar Third Quarter
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Taiwan’s Trade Surplus Falls Short Of Lofty Expectations In June
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLTW stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock is priced at 98.97 today. It trades within 98.30 - 99.15, yesterday's close was 98.24, and trading volume reached 194. The live price chart of FLTW shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF is currently valued at 98.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 86.28% and USD. View the chart live to track FLTW movements.
How to buy FLTW stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF shares at the current price of 98.97. Orders are usually placed near 98.97 or 99.27, while 194 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow FLTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLTW stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.92 - 110.18 and current price 98.97. Many compare 6.60% and 37.57% before placing orders at 98.97 or 99.27. Explore the FLTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the past year was 110.18. Within 52.92 - 110.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 98.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) over the year was 52.92. Comparing it with the current 98.97 and 52.92 - 110.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLTW stock split?
Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 98.24, and 86.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 98.24
- Open
- 98.90
- Bid
- 98.97
- Ask
- 99.27
- Low
- 98.30
- High
- 99.15
- Volume
- 194
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 6.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.57%
- Year Change
- 86.28%