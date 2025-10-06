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FLTR: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF
FLTR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.53 and at a high of 25.54.
Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLTR News
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- VRIG: Income ETF Offsetting Interest Rate Risk (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:VRIG)
- FLTR: Useful Cash-Plus Income, Not A Bargain (NYSEARCA:FLTR)
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- What Drives Returns In Floating Rate Notes?
- FLTR: High-Quality Floating Rate ETF, Competitive Dividends, Reduced Risk And Volatility
- February Market Recap: History Rewards The Prepared
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Corporate FRNs Vs. T-Bills: An Investor's Guide
- December Market Recap: Innovation Matures, Constraints Tighten, Money Evolves
- FLTR: A Decline In Coupon And Carry (NYSEARCA:FLTR)
- November Market Recap: AI Adoption Surges And Tight Liquidity Creates Opportunity
- Income Investing Playbook 2026: Find Yield In A Volatile Rate Environment
- TFLR: Sub-Investment Grade Loan ETF Beats A Junk Bond Benchmark
- Floating Rates: Capturing Short-Term Yields As The Yield Curve Normalizes
- Brightstar Lottery Stock: Forecasting 3 Years Of Cash, Dividends, And Buybacks (NYSE:BRSL)
- October Market Recap: When A Late-Cycle Economy Meets An Early-Cycle Tech Boom
- FanDuel owner to launch prediction market as competition heats up
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- FLTR: Monthly Pay While Providing Limited Credit Risk (NYSEARCA:FLTR)
- September Market Recap: The AI Boom Meets The Trust Trade
- FLDR: One Of The Safest Bond ETFs, But Not The Most Compelling
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLTR stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock is priced at 25.53 today. It trades within 25.53 - 25.54, yesterday's close was 25.53, and trading volume reached 748. The live price chart of FLTR shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF is currently valued at 25.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track FLTR movements.
How to buy FLTR stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF shares at the current price of 25.53. Orders are usually placed near 25.53 or 25.83, while 748 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLTR stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.35 - 25.61 and current price 25.53. Many compare 0.08% and 0.24% before placing orders at 25.53 or 25.83. Explore the FLTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the past year was 25.61. Within 25.35 - 25.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) over the year was 25.35. Comparing it with the current 25.53 and 25.35 - 25.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLTR stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.53, and -0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.53
- Open
- 25.53
- Bid
- 25.53
- Ask
- 25.83
- Low
- 25.53
- High
- 25.54
- Volume
- 748
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.24%
- Year Change
- -0.12%