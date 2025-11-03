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FLSA: Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF
FLSA exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.44 and at a high of 32.44.
Follow Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLSA News
- Middle East Economic Growth In Lower Gear Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
- Mind The Gap: Asia’s Inflation Pipeline Has Further To Run
- Global Export Orders Fall Amid Outbreak Of War In The Middle East
- Middle Eastern Banks: Tested By Conflict
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2026
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- How Investors Are Navigating Market Turmoil
- What The Iran War Means For Neighboring Markets (NYSEARCA:KSA)
- This Week's Market Wrap: Energy, Defense Stocks Take The Lead As Oil Prices Spike Higher
- Where Global Economies Sit In The AI Stack
- Saudi Arabia Opens Markets To All Foreigners
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping The MENA Region In 2026
- 6 Months Since Liberation Day: Where Global Investors Are Rotating Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLSA stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock is priced at 32.44 today. It trades within 32.44 - 32.44, yesterday's close was 32.38, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FLSA shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF is currently valued at 32.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.88% and USD. View the chart live to track FLSA movements.
How to buy FLSA stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF shares at the current price of 32.44. Orders are usually placed near 32.44 or 32.74, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLSA stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.88 - 35.38 and current price 32.44. Many compare -0.52% and 3.02% before placing orders at 32.44 or 32.74. Explore the FLSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF in the past year was 35.38. Within 30.88 - 35.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA) over the year was 30.88. Comparing it with the current 32.44 and 30.88 - 35.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLSA stock split?
Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.38, and 1.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.38
- Open
- 32.44
- Bid
- 32.44
- Ask
- 32.74
- Low
- 32.44
- High
- 32.44
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- -0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.02%
- Year Change
- 1.88%