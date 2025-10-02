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FLLA: Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF
FLLA exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.28 and at a high of 27.50.
Follow Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLLA News
- These Are the Emerging-Market ETFs That the Pros Are Recommending
- From Reform To Re-Rating: South America’s Emerging Investment Opportunity
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping Latin America In 2026
- Venezuela: Assessing Implications For Oil Markets And Latin America
- EM Equity Outlook 2026: From Rebound To Rotation
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLLA stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock is priced at 27.30 today. It trades within 27.28 - 27.50, yesterday's close was 27.44, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of FLLA shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF is currently valued at 27.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.52% and USD. View the chart live to track FLLA movements.
How to buy FLLA stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF shares at the current price of 27.30. Orders are usually placed near 27.30 or 27.60, while 25 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow FLLA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLLA stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.75 - 30.98 and current price 27.30. Many compare -1.12% and -4.21% before placing orders at 27.30 or 27.60. Explore the FLLA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the past year was 30.98. Within 21.75 - 30.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) over the year was 21.75. Comparing it with the current 27.30 and 21.75 - 30.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLLA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLLA stock split?
Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.44, and 25.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.44
- Open
- 27.50
- Bid
- 27.30
- Ask
- 27.60
- Low
- 27.28
- High
- 27.50
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- -1.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.21%
- Year Change
- 25.52%