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FLKR: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF
FLKR exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.65 and at a high of 55.83.
Follow Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLKR News
- South Korea Still Has Investment Appeal: ETFs to Consider
- Chip Stocks Drag KOSPI Lower Again — Morgan Stanley Sees 40% Rally for the Index - TipRanks.com
- Economies Central To AI Development Drive Global Manufacturing Growth
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- South Korean ETFs Under Radar as KOSPI Plunges Over 7% to Below 7000
- Assessing Rate Hike Pressures For Japan And South Korea
- Stock Market Gains Stoke Hopes For Stellar Third Quarter
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- Here's Why Investors Should Still Go Long on South Korea ETFs
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- South Korea ETF (FLKR) Hits New 52-Week High
- FLKR: After Rising More Than 100% In 2026, There Is Still Room For More! (NYSEARCA:FLKR)
- Rethinking Diversification In An AI-Driven World
- Korean Equities: A Diverging, Concentrated Market
- Stock Funds Surge In May On AI Optimism — What's Next?
- South Korea's Market Rally May Be Far From Over: ETFs to Consider
- Hotter-Than-Expected Prices Put South Korea On Track For July Rate Hike
- South Korea Trade Remains Strong, But Currency Pressures Persist
- Bullish on AI? South Korea ETFs Deserve a Spot in Portfolios
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- South Korea’s Balancing Act Between AI Boom And Energy-Driven Challenges
- Renewable Energy Could Define Winners And Losers In Emerging Markets
- Mind The Gap: Asia’s Inflation Pipeline Has Further To Run
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLKR stock price today?
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock is priced at 55.07 today. It trades within 53.65 - 55.83, yesterday's close was 54.35, and trading volume reached 376. The live price chart of FLKR shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF is currently valued at 55.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 126.63% and USD. View the chart live to track FLKR movements.
How to buy FLKR stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF shares at the current price of 55.07. Orders are usually placed near 55.07 or 55.37, while 376 and -1.36% show market activity. Follow FLKR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLKR stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.30 - 72.49 and current price 55.07. Many compare 7.33% and 18.00% before placing orders at 55.07 or 55.37. Explore the FLKR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the past year was 72.49. Within 24.30 - 72.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) over the year was 24.30. Comparing it with the current 55.07 and 24.30 - 72.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLKR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLKR stock split?
Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.35, and 126.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.35
- Open
- 55.83
- Bid
- 55.07
- Ask
- 55.37
- Low
- 53.65
- High
- 55.83
- Volume
- 376
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- 7.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.00%
- Year Change
- 126.63%