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FLKR: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

55.07 USD 0.72 (1.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLKR exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.65 and at a high of 55.83.

Follow Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLKR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLKR stock price today?

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock is priced at 55.07 today. It trades within 53.65 - 55.83, yesterday's close was 54.35, and trading volume reached 376. The live price chart of FLKR shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF is currently valued at 55.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 126.63% and USD. View the chart live to track FLKR movements.

How to buy FLKR stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF shares at the current price of 55.07. Orders are usually placed near 55.07 or 55.37, while 376 and -1.36% show market activity. Follow FLKR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLKR stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.30 - 72.49 and current price 55.07. Many compare 7.33% and 18.00% before placing orders at 55.07 or 55.37. Explore the FLKR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the past year was 72.49. Within 24.30 - 72.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) over the year was 24.30. Comparing it with the current 55.07 and 24.30 - 72.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLKR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLKR stock split?

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.35, and 126.63% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
53.65 55.83
Year Range
24.30 72.49
Previous Close
54.35
Open
55.83
Bid
55.07
Ask
55.37
Low
53.65
High
55.83
Volume
376
Daily Change
1.32%
Month Change
7.33%
6 Months Change
18.00%
Year Change
126.63%
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