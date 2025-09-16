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FLIA: Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF
FLIA exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.34 and at a high of 20.37.
Follow Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLIA News
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- FX Dynamics Shaped Global Government Bond Outcomes In 2025
- 'Sell The Dollar': Think Price, Not Flows
- Compounding Opportunity
- Flying Blind? How Bond Investors Can Navigate A Lack Of Economic Data
- A New Era For Fixed Income Investors: Prioritizing Income In A Volatile Market
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLIA stock price today?
Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 20.37 today. It trades within 20.34 - 20.37, yesterday's close was 20.32, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of FLIA shows these updates.
Does Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 20.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.39% and USD. View the chart live to track FLIA movements.
How to buy FLIA stock?
You can buy Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 20.37. Orders are usually placed near 20.37 or 20.67, while 43 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow FLIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLIA stock?
Investing in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.13 - 20.55 and current price 20.37. Many compare 0.20% and -0.63% before placing orders at 20.37 or 20.67. Explore the FLIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 20.55. Within 20.13 - 20.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) over the year was 20.13. Comparing it with the current 20.37 and 20.13 - 20.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLIA stock split?
Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.32, and -0.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.32
- Open
- 20.36
- Bid
- 20.37
- Ask
- 20.67
- Low
- 20.34
- High
- 20.37
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.63%
- Year Change
- -0.39%