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FLGV: Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
FLGV exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.97 and at a high of 20.01.
Follow Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLGV News
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- Central Banks Hold Steady As Semiconductor Volatility Returns
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Rates Spark: Hike Temptation
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Closing The Curtain On Rate Cuts
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- The Fed Balance Sheet Increases By $31B In June
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLGV stock price today?
Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 20.00 today. It trades within 19.97 - 20.01, yesterday's close was 19.95, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of FLGV shows these updates.
Does Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 20.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.15% and USD. View the chart live to track FLGV movements.
How to buy FLGV stock?
You can buy Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 20.00. Orders are usually placed near 20.00 or 20.30, while 47 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow FLGV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLGV stock?
Investing in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.92 - 20.87 and current price 20.00. Many compare 0.40% and -3.43% before placing orders at 20.00 or 20.30. Explore the FLGV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 20.87. Within 19.92 - 20.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) over the year was 19.92. Comparing it with the current 20.00 and 19.92 - 20.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLGV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLGV stock split?
Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.95, and -2.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.95
- Open
- 20.01
- Bid
- 20.00
- Ask
- 20.30
- Low
- 19.97
- High
- 20.01
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.43%
- Year Change
- -2.15%