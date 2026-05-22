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FLGR: Franklin FTSE Germany ETF
FLGR exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.20 and at a high of 34.35.
Follow Franklin FTSE Germany ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLGR News
- German Industry Shows Surprising Resilience In June
- Low Water Levels Are New Setback For The German Economy
- German Inflation Shows Its Uglier Side
- German Ifo Index Improves For Third Consecutive Month In July
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Growth Broadens As Markets Look Beyond Geopolitics
- Rates Spark: Sentiment Looking Through Geopolitical Risks
- Rates: Curve Pivots And Steady Spreads
- Rates Spark: A Higher Real Starting Point
- Rates Spark: Another Push Higher In Real Rates
- German Industry Defies Recession Fears In May
- German Industrial Orders Rebounded In May
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- German Inflation Drops To Lowest Level Since Start Of Middle East War
- German Labor Market Weakening Takes A Pause In June
- German Optimism Returns
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Rates Spark: The Damage Has Been Done
- Rates Spark: Spread Exposures
- German Inflation Dropped In May Amid State Measures To Cut Gasoline Prices
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- ECB Between Fighting Inflation And Weaker Growth
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLGR stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock is priced at 34.35 today. It trades within 34.20 - 34.35, yesterday's close was 33.91, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of FLGR shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF is currently valued at 34.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.38% and USD. View the chart live to track FLGR movements.
How to buy FLGR stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Germany ETF shares at the current price of 34.35. Orders are usually placed near 34.35 or 34.65, while 10 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FLGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLGR stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.96 - 35.18 and current price 34.35. Many compare 1.63% and 1.12% before placing orders at 34.35 or 34.65. Explore the FLGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the past year was 35.18. Within 29.96 - 35.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Germany ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) over the year was 29.96. Comparing it with the current 34.35 and 29.96 - 35.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLGR stock split?
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.91, and 6.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.91
- Open
- 34.27
- Bid
- 34.35
- Ask
- 34.65
- Low
- 34.20
- High
- 34.35
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- 1.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.12%
- Year Change
- 6.38%