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FLGR: Franklin FTSE Germany ETF

34.35 USD 0.44 (1.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLGR exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.20 and at a high of 34.35.

Follow Franklin FTSE Germany ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLGR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLGR stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock is priced at 34.35 today. It trades within 34.20 - 34.35, yesterday's close was 33.91, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of FLGR shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF is currently valued at 34.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.38% and USD. View the chart live to track FLGR movements.

How to buy FLGR stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Germany ETF shares at the current price of 34.35. Orders are usually placed near 34.35 or 34.65, while 10 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow FLGR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLGR stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.96 - 35.18 and current price 34.35. Many compare 1.63% and 1.12% before placing orders at 34.35 or 34.65. Explore the FLGR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the past year was 35.18. Within 29.96 - 35.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Germany ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) over the year was 29.96. Comparing it with the current 34.35 and 29.96 - 35.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLGR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLGR stock split?

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.91, and 6.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
34.20 34.35
Year Range
29.96 35.18
Previous Close
33.91
Open
34.27
Bid
34.35
Ask
34.65
Low
34.20
High
34.35
Volume
10
Daily Change
1.30%
Month Change
1.63%
6 Months Change
1.12%
Year Change
6.38%
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