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FLEE: Franklin FTSE Europe ETF
FLEE exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.24 and at a high of 40.29.
Follow Franklin FTSE Europe ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLEE News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Eurozone Inflation Rises Only Modestly In July
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Eurozone Economy Motors On Despite Middle East War
- Rates Spark: A Fed Hike Could Shake Sentiment
- Escalating Middle East Tensions Shift The Balance Of Risk
- Rates Spark: Either Way, The Fed Will Surprise
- Eurozone Flash PMI Signals Renewed Growth In July As Price Pressures Cool
- Flash PMIs Signal Faster Growth Across Developed Economies, Price Concerns Cloud Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- The ECB's Energy Shock Dilemma
- Eurozone PMI: Stronger Data, Growing Doubts
- Rates Spark: Oil Drives Rates More Than ECB Speak
- Lagarde's Comments At The Press Conference Clearly Point To September Rate Hike
- ECB Keeps Interest Rates On Hold, Avoids Rattling Markets
- Rates Spark: ECB Ready To Hike, Just Not Today
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- July ECB Cheat Sheet: No Lull In Sight
- Eurozone Credit Demand Holds Up Better Than Expected Under Middle East Uncertainty
- Rates Spark: Testing New Highs
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLEE stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock is priced at 40.26 today. It trades within 40.24 - 40.29, yesterday's close was 39.95, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of FLEE shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF is currently valued at 40.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.11% and USD. View the chart live to track FLEE movements.
How to buy FLEE stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Europe ETF shares at the current price of 40.26. Orders are usually placed near 40.26 or 40.56, while 5 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow FLEE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLEE stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.59 - 40.29 and current price 40.26. Many compare 1.77% and 4.17% before placing orders at 40.26 or 40.56. Explore the FLEE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the past year was 40.29. Within 33.59 - 40.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Europe ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (FLEE) over the year was 33.59. Comparing it with the current 40.26 and 33.59 - 40.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLEE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLEE stock split?
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.95, and 19.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.95
- Open
- 40.28
- Bid
- 40.26
- Ask
- 40.56
- Low
- 40.24
- High
- 40.29
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.17%
- Year Change
- 19.11%