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FLDR: Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF
FLDR exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.05 and at a high of 50.07.
Follow Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLDR News
- Treasury Yields Climb as Middle East Tensions Escalate: ETFs to Gain
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Rate Hike Risks Are Rife? ETF Strategies to Play
- How to Play Rising Treasury Yields With ETFs
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- FLDR: One Of The Safest Bond ETFs, But Not The Most Compelling
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLDR stock price today?
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock is priced at 50.07 today. It trades within 50.05 - 50.07, yesterday's close was 50.05, and trading volume reached 130. The live price chart of FLDR shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF is currently valued at 50.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.64% and USD. View the chart live to track FLDR movements.
How to buy FLDR stock?
You can buy Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF shares at the current price of 50.07. Orders are usually placed near 50.07 or 50.37, while 130 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow FLDR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLDR stock?
Investing in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.93 - 50.44 and current price 50.07. Many compare 0.08% and -0.40% before placing orders at 50.07 or 50.37. Explore the FLDR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the past year was 50.44. Within 49.93 - 50.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) over the year was 49.93. Comparing it with the current 50.07 and 49.93 - 50.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLDR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLDR stock split?
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.05, and -0.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.05
- Open
- 50.06
- Bid
- 50.07
- Ask
- 50.37
- Low
- 50.05
- High
- 50.07
- Volume
- 130
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.40%
- Year Change
- -0.64%