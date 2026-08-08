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FLDB: Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
FLDB exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.27 and at a high of 50.50.
Follow Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLDB stock price today?
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.29 today. It trades within 50.27 - 50.50, yesterday's close was 50.27, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of FLDB shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.55% and USD. View the chart live to track FLDB movements.
How to buy FLDB stock?
You can buy Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.29. Orders are usually placed near 50.29 or 50.59, while 41 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow FLDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLDB stock?
Investing in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.15 - 50.93 and current price 50.29. Many compare -0.18% and -0.10% before placing orders at 50.29 or 50.59. Explore the FLDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF in the past year was 50.93. Within 50.15 - 50.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) over the year was 50.15. Comparing it with the current 50.29 and 50.15 - 50.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLDB stock split?
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.27, and -0.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.27
- Open
- 50.32
- Bid
- 50.29
- Ask
- 50.59
- Low
- 50.27
- High
- 50.50
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.10%
- Year Change
- -0.55%