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FLCG: Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF
FLCG exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.14 and at a high of 35.36.
Follow Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLCG stock price today?
Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 35.34 today. It trades within 35.14 - 35.36, yesterday's close was 35.10, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of FLCG shows these updates.
Does Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 35.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.37% and USD. View the chart live to track FLCG movements.
How to buy FLCG stock?
You can buy Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 35.34. Orders are usually placed near 35.34 or 35.64, while 32 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLCG stock?
Investing in Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.69 - 35.84 and current price 35.34. Many compare 4.12% and 13.51% before placing orders at 35.34 or 35.64. Explore the FLCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 35.84. Within 28.69 - 35.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF (FLCG) over the year was 28.69. Comparing it with the current 35.34 and 28.69 - 35.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLCG stock split?
Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.10, and 12.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.10
- Open
- 35.34
- Bid
- 35.34
- Ask
- 35.64
- Low
- 35.14
- High
- 35.36
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 4.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.51%
- Year Change
- 12.37%