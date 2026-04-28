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FLCB: Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF
FLCB exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.07 and at a high of 21.12.
Follow Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLCB News
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- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- Why Global Bonds Matter Now
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Market Outlook: Getting Serious In Summer Markets
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Inflation And Investing: What Sticky Prices Mean For Portfolios Today
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Rupture And Resilience
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- AI Financing Needs Do Not Override Cyclical Drivers Of Yield
- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- The Top Retirement Trends That Are Reshaping Investing, Income And Longevity
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Do Bonds Still Serve As A Traditional Diversifier For Equities?
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- May Market Digest
- Weekly Commentary: Gradually Transitioning To Suddenly
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- Portfolio Construction For A Changing World: Adapting To A Market Regime Shift
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLCB stock price today?
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.10 today. It trades within 21.07 - 21.12, yesterday's close was 21.07, and trading volume reached 286. The live price chart of FLCB shows these updates.
Does Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.45% and USD. View the chart live to track FLCB movements.
How to buy FLCB stock?
You can buy Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.10. Orders are usually placed near 21.10 or 21.40, while 286 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLCB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLCB stock?
Investing in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.00 - 21.96 and current price 21.10. Many compare 0.43% and -3.39% before placing orders at 21.10 or 21.40. Explore the FLCB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the past year was 21.96. Within 21.00 - 21.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) over the year was 21.00. Comparing it with the current 21.10 and 21.00 - 21.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLCB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLCB stock split?
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.07, and -1.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.07
- Open
- 21.10
- Bid
- 21.10
- Ask
- 21.40
- Low
- 21.07
- High
- 21.12
- Volume
- 286
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.39%
- Year Change
- -1.45%