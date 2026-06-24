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FLCA: Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
FLCA exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.49 and at a high of 54.70.
Follow Franklin FTSE Canada ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLCA News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Why Canada's Growth Story May Be Gaining Traction With Investors
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Bank of Canada: Why It May Be On Hold Until 2027
- Bank Of Canada Holds Steady As Economy Shows Improvement
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- We Love To Hate Trimmed-Mean Inflation - Canada’s Tale About Introducing New Core Measures
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Canadian Earnings Outlook: Potential Strength Despite Economic Weakness
- Canada Economy in Recovery Mode: What's Ahead for ETFs?
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- 4 Investing Themes For The Second Half Of 2026
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- CUSMA Countdown: What Investors Need To Know
- Key CUSMA Deadline Looms Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLCA stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock is priced at 54.67 today. It trades within 54.49 - 54.70, yesterday's close was 54.11, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of FLCA shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF is currently valued at 54.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.65% and USD. View the chart live to track FLCA movements.
How to buy FLCA stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Canada ETF shares at the current price of 54.67. Orders are usually placed near 54.67 or 54.97, while 42 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow FLCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLCA stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.51 - 54.72 and current price 54.67. Many compare 3.64% and 6.49% before placing orders at 54.67 or 54.97. Explore the FLCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the past year was 54.72. Within 43.51 - 54.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Canada ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) over the year was 43.51. Comparing it with the current 54.67 and 43.51 - 54.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLCA stock split?
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.11, and 25.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.11
- Open
- 54.62
- Bid
- 54.67
- Ask
- 54.97
- Low
- 54.49
- High
- 54.70
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 1.03%
- Month Change
- 3.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.49%
- Year Change
- 25.65%