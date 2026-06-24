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FLCA: Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

54.67 USD 0.56 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLCA exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.49 and at a high of 54.70.

Follow Franklin FTSE Canada ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLCA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLCA stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock is priced at 54.67 today. It trades within 54.49 - 54.70, yesterday's close was 54.11, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of FLCA shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF is currently valued at 54.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.65% and USD. View the chart live to track FLCA movements.

How to buy FLCA stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Canada ETF shares at the current price of 54.67. Orders are usually placed near 54.67 or 54.97, while 42 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow FLCA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLCA stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.51 - 54.72 and current price 54.67. Many compare 3.64% and 6.49% before placing orders at 54.67 or 54.97. Explore the FLCA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the past year was 54.72. Within 43.51 - 54.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Canada ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) over the year was 43.51. Comparing it with the current 54.67 and 43.51 - 54.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLCA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLCA stock split?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.11, and 25.65% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.49 54.70
Year Range
43.51 54.72
Previous Close
54.11
Open
54.62
Bid
54.67
Ask
54.97
Low
54.49
High
54.70
Volume
42
Daily Change
1.03%
Month Change
3.64%
6 Months Change
6.49%
Year Change
25.65%
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