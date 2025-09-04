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FLBL: Franklin Senior Loan ETF

23.00 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLBL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.99 and at a high of 23.02.

Follow Franklin Senior Loan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLBL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLBL stock price today?

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock is priced at 23.00 today. It trades within 22.99 - 23.02, yesterday's close was 23.00, and trading volume reached 194. The live price chart of FLBL shows these updates.

Does Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin Senior Loan ETF is currently valued at 23.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.56% and USD. View the chart live to track FLBL movements.

How to buy FLBL stock?

You can buy Franklin Senior Loan ETF shares at the current price of 23.00. Orders are usually placed near 23.00 or 23.30, while 194 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow FLBL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLBL stock?

Investing in Franklin Senior Loan ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.57 - 23.18 and current price 23.00. Many compare 0.35% and 1.68% before placing orders at 23.00 or 23.30. Explore the FLBL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the past year was 23.18. Within 22.57 - 23.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Senior Loan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) over the year was 22.57. Comparing it with the current 23.00 and 22.57 - 23.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLBL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLBL stock split?

Franklin Senior Loan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.00, and -0.56% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.99 23.02
Year Range
22.57 23.18
Previous Close
23.00
Open
23.01
Bid
23.00
Ask
23.30
Low
22.99
High
23.02
Volume
194
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.35%
6 Months Change
1.68%
Year Change
-0.56%
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