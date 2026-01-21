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FLAX: Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF

35.52 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLAX exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.52 and at a high of 35.52.

Follow Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLAX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLAX stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock is priced at 35.52 today. It trades within 35.52 - 35.52, yesterday's close was 35.48, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FLAX shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF is currently valued at 35.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FLAX movements.

How to buy FLAX stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF shares at the current price of 35.52. Orders are usually placed near 35.52 or 35.82, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLAX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLAX stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.99 - 39.20 and current price 35.52. Many compare 2.16% and 8.36% before placing orders at 35.52 or 35.82. Explore the FLAX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the past year was 39.20. Within 26.99 - 39.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) over the year was 26.99. Comparing it with the current 35.52 and 26.99 - 39.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLAX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLAX stock split?

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.48, and 31.22% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.52 35.52
Year Range
26.99 39.20
Previous Close
35.48
Open
35.52
Bid
35.52
Ask
35.82
Low
35.52
High
35.52
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
2.16%
6 Months Change
8.36%
Year Change
31.22%
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