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FLAX: Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
FLAX exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.52 and at a high of 35.52.
Follow Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLAX News
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Global PMI Shows Factory Growth Spurt Amid Boost From Price And Supply Worries
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- Global Economic Outlook: May 2026
- Markets Rebound As Geopolitical Shocks Follow A Familiar Script
- Charting A Distinct Course To Asia’s Awakening Equity Markets
- Global Economic Outlook: April 2026
- Are There Still Opportunities In Europe And Asia Despite High Oil Prices?
- The First War Inflation Tests - Markets Weekly Outlook
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- WTI Spikes by 28% Overnight to $116, Gasoline Futures +17%; U.S. Stock Futures Deep Red
- Asia’s Growth Hotspots Prompt Us To Upgrade GDP Forecasts
- U.S. And Israel Vs. Iran: A Sharpening Geopolitical Fault Line
- War In The Middle East - Implications For Markets And Macro
- From IEEPA To Section 122: What A Tariff Reset Means For Asia
- Performance Insights - Monthly Report: February 2026
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- APAC 2026 Insurance Outlook: Insurers Face Geopolitical, Catastrophe, AI Risks
- Age Of Agility: Key Themes Shaping APAC In 2026
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLAX stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock is priced at 35.52 today. It trades within 35.52 - 35.52, yesterday's close was 35.48, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FLAX shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF is currently valued at 35.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.22% and USD. View the chart live to track FLAX movements.
How to buy FLAX stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF shares at the current price of 35.52. Orders are usually placed near 35.52 or 35.82, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FLAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLAX stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.99 - 39.20 and current price 35.52. Many compare 2.16% and 8.36% before placing orders at 35.52 or 35.82. Explore the FLAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the past year was 39.20. Within 26.99 - 39.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) over the year was 26.99. Comparing it with the current 35.52 and 26.99 - 39.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLAX stock split?
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.48, and 31.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.48
- Open
- 35.52
- Bid
- 35.52
- Ask
- 35.82
- Low
- 35.52
- High
- 35.52
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 2.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.36%
- Year Change
- 31.22%