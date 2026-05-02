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FLAU: Franklin FTSE Australia ETF

36.39 USD 0.36 (1.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FLAU exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.38 and at a high of 36.42.

Follow Franklin FTSE Australia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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FLAU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FLAU stock price today?

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock is priced at 36.39 today. It trades within 36.38 - 36.42, yesterday's close was 36.03, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of FLAU shows these updates.

Does Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF is currently valued at 36.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.76% and USD. View the chart live to track FLAU movements.

How to buy FLAU stock?

You can buy Franklin FTSE Australia ETF shares at the current price of 36.39. Orders are usually placed near 36.39 or 36.69, while 3 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow FLAU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FLAU stock?

Investing in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.00 - 39.87 and current price 36.39. Many compare 4.54% and 2.85% before placing orders at 36.39 or 36.69. Explore the FLAU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the past year was 39.87. Within 30.00 - 39.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Australia ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) over the year was 30.00. Comparing it with the current 36.39 and 30.00 - 39.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLAU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FLAU stock split?

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.03, and 14.76% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.38 36.42
Year Range
30.00 39.87
Previous Close
36.03
Open
36.38
Bid
36.39
Ask
36.69
Low
36.38
High
36.42
Volume
3
Daily Change
1.00%
Month Change
4.54%
6 Months Change
2.85%
Year Change
14.76%
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