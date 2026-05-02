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FLAU: Franklin FTSE Australia ETF
FLAU exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.38 and at a high of 36.42.
Follow Franklin FTSE Australia ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLAU News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Inflation Dynamics Strengthen The Case For An Extended RBA Hold
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Flash PMI Surveys To Help Assess Ongoing War Impact
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
- New Fed Chair Changes The Conversation
- Weekly Commentary: Warsh's Regime Change
- Reserve Bank of Australia Holds Steady, And Its Tone Remains Even-Handed
- Weekly Commentary: SpaceX And A Z.1 (Q1 2026)
- Weekly Commentary: Party Like It's 1999, 1996 And 2007
- Why Are Global Investors Looking To Asia As An Investment Destination?
- A Final Path To Peace? Markets Weekly Outlook
- Weekly Commentary: The Warsh Fed
- Markets Weekly Outlook: The Kevin Warsh Repricing And Inflation Points
- Weekly Commentary: Bonds Bludgeoned
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- Australian ETFs in Spotlight as RBA Ups Rates for the Third Time This Year
- Reserve Bank of Australia Delivers Decisive Hike, Signals Balanced Path Ahead
- Markets Weekly Outlook: The Peace Process Is Stalling Ahead Of April Non-Farm Payrolls
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLAU stock price today?
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock is priced at 36.39 today. It trades within 36.38 - 36.42, yesterday's close was 36.03, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of FLAU shows these updates.
Does Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF is currently valued at 36.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.76% and USD. View the chart live to track FLAU movements.
How to buy FLAU stock?
You can buy Franklin FTSE Australia ETF shares at the current price of 36.39. Orders are usually placed near 36.39 or 36.69, while 3 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow FLAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLAU stock?
Investing in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.00 - 39.87 and current price 36.39. Many compare 4.54% and 2.85% before placing orders at 36.39 or 36.69. Explore the FLAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the past year was 39.87. Within 30.00 - 39.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin FTSE Australia ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) over the year was 30.00. Comparing it with the current 36.39 and 30.00 - 39.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLAU stock split?
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.03, and 14.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.03
- Open
- 36.38
- Bid
- 36.39
- Ask
- 36.69
- Low
- 36.38
- High
- 36.42
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- 4.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.85%
- Year Change
- 14.76%