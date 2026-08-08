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FJET: Starfighters Space Inc
FJET exchange rate has changed by 4.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.86 and at a high of 4.08.
Follow Starfighters Space Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FJET stock price today?
Starfighters Space Inc stock is priced at 4.00 today. It trades within 3.86 - 4.08, yesterday's close was 3.82, and trading volume reached 516. The live price chart of FJET shows these updates.
Does Starfighters Space Inc stock pay dividends?
Starfighters Space Inc is currently valued at 4.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -60.00% and USD. View the chart live to track FJET movements.
How to buy FJET stock?
You can buy Starfighters Space Inc shares at the current price of 4.00. Orders are usually placed near 4.00 or 4.30, while 516 and 3.09% show market activity. Follow FJET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FJET stock?
Investing in Starfighters Space Inc involves considering the yearly range 3.39 - 31.46 and current price 4.00. Many compare 9.59% and -34.32% before placing orders at 4.00 or 4.30. Explore the FJET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Starfighters Space Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Starfighters Space Inc in the past year was 31.46. Within 3.39 - 31.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Starfighters Space Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Starfighters Space Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Starfighters Space Inc (FJET) over the year was 3.39. Comparing it with the current 4.00 and 3.39 - 31.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FJET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FJET stock split?
Starfighters Space Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.82, and -60.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.82
- Open
- 3.88
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- Low
- 3.86
- High
- 4.08
- Volume
- 516
- Daily Change
- 4.71%
- Month Change
- 9.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.32%
- Year Change
- -60.00%